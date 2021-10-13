Salman Khan’s Antim to release on THIS date

'Antim: The Final Truth' is the journey of a gangster who wants to rise at any cost against a scheming cop who will plot to foil his plans

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 13th October 2021 12:54 pm IST
Salman Khan's Antim to release on THIS date
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma from Antim (IANS)

Mumbai: The makers of superstar Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ have unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming film which is slated to release theatrically on November 26.

In the film, one a cop and the other a gangster face off, culminating in fiercely feverish encounters and conflicts between the two. ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is the journey of a gangster who wants to rise at any cost against a scheming cop who will plot to foil his plans.

The riveting poster reveals a fierce Aayush with a menacing look on his face, ready to face his opponent and take him out. The poster smoothly transitions to Salman, with an equally determined, threatening, yet vicious look in his eyes.

MS Education Academy

The film will be theatrically released by Zee Studios on November 26, 2021. It will be clashing at the box-office with vigilante action film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, which will see action hero John Abraham in a double role.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button