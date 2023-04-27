Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s net worth will shock you!

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is known for his close relationship with his committed bodyguard, Shera. Shera has stood by Salman through thick and thin for the past 25 years, providing him with unwavering protection and support. Shera has been the go-to bodyguard for several other international celebrities, including Will Smith, Justin Bieber, Jackie Chan, Mike Tyson and Michael Jackson, when they visit Mumbai.

Being Salman Khan’s bodyguard has its benefits, as evidenced by Shera’s salary. According to reports, he receives a handsome monthly salary of around Rs 15 lakhs for his services as Salman’s bodyguard. This, however, is not Shera’s sole source of income. In addition, he is the founder and CEO of Tiger Security Services, which provides security for high-profile clients in the entertainment industry. Shera added to his income by providing security services to other Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities.

Do you know what Shera’s net worth is?

Shera’s relationship with Salman Khan has not only provided him with financial stability but has also helped him amass a sizable net worth. According to reports, Shera’s net worth is estimated to be around 100 crores. Yes, you read that right!

Shera has become a celebrity in his own right with his impressive salary and net worth, and he has even been featured in magazines and newspapers. His contribution to the entertainment industry has been invaluable, and his dedication to his work has earned him worldwide respect and admiration.