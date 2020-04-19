Salman Khan’s coronavirus-themed song ‘Pyaar Karona’

New Delhi: Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is releasing a coronavirus-themed song ‘Pyaar Karona.’

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and share a teaser of the song.

In the teaser, Khan is seen greeting everyone with the gestures of namaskar firstly and then with a salaam.

As the teaser starts, music plays in the background with Salman singing “Pyaar Karona, Etihaad karona ( spread love, stay united)”

“So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow,” Khan tweeted.

The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics have been penned by Salman and Hussain Dalal.

The coronavirus themed song will be released on the superstar’s YouTube Channel tomorrow.

Source: ANI

