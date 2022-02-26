Salman Khan’s fan breaks during his Dubai concert [Watch]

Mumbai: The Expo 2020 Dubai, on Friday, saw fans gather with great anticipation of seeing their favourite and most-love superstar Salman Khan’s live performance. The actor along with Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Maniesh Paul, Saiee Manjrekar, Aayush Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha and Guru Randhawa, gave an electrifying performance as a part of his Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded.

Several pictures, videos from his concert are being shared on social media platforms and it seems like fans still aren’t over it. Amid this, we have got our hands on a video from the event that shows how Salman’s female fan cried and screamed to meet him. The clip is going crazy viral on internet and is grabbing a lot of attention.

In the video, the fan can be seen screaming, “Main sirf Salman Khan sir ke liye aai hu (I have only come for Salman Khan).” Host Maniesh Paul assures her and asks one of the security person to help her. He says, “Main bilkul aapko Salman sir se milaunga, bhai dhyan de kahi behosh na ho jaye (I will definitely make you meet Salman sir. Brother, pay attention that she doesn’t faint).”

Watch the video below:

Speaking about the concert, Salman Khan made an epic yet grand entry and was seen tapping his foot on to many of his hit songs. Check out some of the pictures and videos below.

In terms of work, Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has ‘Kick 2’, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, a cameo in Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and a sequel of Bajranji Bhaijaan.