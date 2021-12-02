Salman Khan’s insane car collection: Land Cruiser to Range Rover

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan needs no introduction! His stardom needs and massive fan following is known to all. Bhaijaan is one of the most successful actors we have in the film industry today. Having made his debut in the year 1989, he has starred in many commercially successful films till now in his three decades of career.

Some of his much-loved Bollywood films include — Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Maine Pyar Kia, Judwaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among others.

As reported by various media portals, Salman Khan’s net worth is $ 310 million (1900 crore Indian rupees). It has also been reported that Salman charges Rs. 7-8 crore per brand endorsement and ₹50 crores for his films.

With so much money in hand, it is obvious that the superstar owns some insanely expensive things and his luxurious car collection is among them.

Salman Khan’s car collection

Apart from his impeccable acting skills, Salman Khan is known for his several other hobbies and one of them is a huge range of cars. Like many celebs, Salman, too, has a swanky collection of cars parked in his garage. His fleet of expensive wheels proves the fact that Bhaijaan is ‘petrolhead’.

Salman Khan and SRK’s Car Outside YRF studio 😍 pic.twitter.com/nLGIrVIEHj — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) February 25, 2021

Have a look at the list of cars that Salman Khan owns. (Below list is as per Financial Express and Times Now)

Land Range Rover

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Land Cruiser

Audi A8 L

Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Audi RS7

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in recently released film Antim:The Final Truth along with Aayush Sharma. He has Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty. Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15.