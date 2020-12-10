Salman Khan’s look as Sikh cop from his ‘own Sacred Games’ goes viral

Mumbai: A lot of speculations were being circulated about Salman Khan’s upcoming ‘Sacred Games’ like gangster drama along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. And now, finally the first look of bhaijaan as a Sikh cop in Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Antim- The Final Truth’ is going viral on social media.

Salman Khan’s first look from the film was unveiled by Aayush Sharma on Wednesday on Instagram. He, too, stars in the film. While Aayush plays a gangster, Salman Khan plays the cop who is trying to nab him.

Sharing the video, Aayush wrote, “Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan.”

In the clip, Salman Khan can be seen walking to the sets in full costume. He is seen in grey pants, a navy blue shirt, a turban and dark sunglasses.

As soon as the video was dropped by Aayush, it went viral and Salman’s ardent fans are super excited to witness his new avatar.

Salman Khan’s role in Antim

A source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman Khan plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action-thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean-shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard. There is high security on the sets to ensure that his look does not get leaked. Salman wants to take his fans by surprise.”

Speaking about the movie, Antim is a gangster drama that has both Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma playing the lead roles.

Salman was last seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif and the actor has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2 lined up.