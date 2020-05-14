Salman Khan’s new song ‘tere bina’ surpasses one million likes

Bollywood: Salman Khan seems to keep his fans entertained even during the lockdown with the release of his song ‘Tere bina’, on Tuesday.

Salman along with a few family members and close industry friends were at his Panvel farmhouse right from first day of lockdown.

They have spent the last seven weeks at the farm, coming up with interesting ways to keep themselves productive and create content for the audience.

Talking about “Tere bina”, Salman shared: “About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn’t know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That’s when we decided to do these songs,”

Video stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman said, “We didn’t think we would be able to pull this off. We are used to shooting songs on a large stage with grand production costs. There are costumes, hair, make-up. All of a sudden, we find ourselves with a team of three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience and it taught us how to make the most of what we have.”

Salman revealed that the song has been shot at the Panvel farmhouse in presence of just three people – him, Jacqueline and the DOP.

The song receives trolls and memes

As every coin has two sides. on one side ‘tere bina’ was dropped, Bhai’s ardent fans went gaga over scintillating chemistry between Jacquline Fernandez and Salman Khan. On the other hand, few social media were unhappy with the song and started bashing the songs and lyrics. Few of them took to Salman’s Instagram and commented on his post saying, ‘bhai social distancing kaha hai’.

Salman launches Waluscha De Sousa younger daughter

While fans are in love with the couple’s doting chemistry, several internet users started wondering about the little girl who plays Salman’s daughter in the song. She features towards the end of the video and here’s introducing Sienna. She is Waluscha De Sousa’s youngest daughter and her doting camaraderie with Salman is winning the internet. Waluscha De Sousa is an Indian model and film actress.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.