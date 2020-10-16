Salman Khan’s old tweet on Preity Zinta’s KXIP goes viral

Mumbai: Led by the batsman-wicket keeper, KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab, finally won by defeating Royal Challengers Banglore on Thursday, after loosing 5 consecutive matches in IPL 2020. Amid this nail-biting win, the vintage tweet by superstar Salman Khan on Preity Zinta is resurfacing again on Twitter.

Interestingly enough, both the wins by Kings XI Punjab out of 8 matches so far have come against RCB this year.

Salman Khan’s tweet on Preity Zinta

After Kings XI Punjab defeated RCB by eight wickets, an old tweet by Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Preity Zinta went viral. The curious tweet by the actor resurfaced as it matched with the situation of the game. The tweet read, “Zinta’s team won kya?”

Zinta's team won kya ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

He questioned it when KXIP played finals against KKR back in 2014. Since Twitter never forgets, the tweet has been doing rounds, and fans have come with the best reactions on the same post.

KXIP defeats RCB

The win came in the form of Gayle storm, who returned to the playing XI and battered Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowlers for five sixes en route to a match-winning 53 off 44 balls.

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets. Punjab needed just two runs off the last over, but could only manage to get off the last ball.

After the game, their co-owner, Preity Zinta was seen celebrating in the dugout. She later took to Twitter and expressed her anxiety as KXIP seemed to lose another game from a winning position.

“Finally a much needed win for US Wish our team wouldn’t give heart attacks to people in the name of cricket. Statutory Warning @lionsdenkxip games are not for the faint hearted. I really admired the fight back from the RCB Bowlers in the end”, Preity Zinta wrote.

Finally a much needed win for US🥳 Wish our team wouldn’t give heart attacks to people in the name of cricket. Statutory Warning @lionsdenkxip games are not for the faint hearted. I really admired the fight back from the RCB Bowlers in the end. #Ipl20 #Dream11 #RCBvKXIP #Ting ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 15, 2020