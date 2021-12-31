Salman Khan’s per day earnings from Bigg Boss 15 will stun you!

Mumbai: There is no Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. The superstar has become synonymous with India’s popular reality show now. He has got the right pulse in attracting millions of viewers across the country with his magical charisma as a host.

Salman Khan, who has been hosting Bigg Boss for over a decade now, arrives on every weekend to mentor to the contestants, give them relationship advices and school them for their behaviour inside the house. Considering his popularity, it comes as a no surprise that Salman receives a very handsome remuneration for his role in the show.

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 15 fee

Earlier, we have informed you that Salman will be earning a whopping Rs 350 crores for 14 weeks. This means, makers are paying a huge pay cheque of approximately Rs 25 crores for each weekend. For a single episode, the amount goes up to Rs 12 crore. Isn’t that pretty fancy?

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Remuneration over the years

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from seasons four to six of the show. “Thereafter, he doubled his fees to ₹5 crore for Bigg Boss 7. For Bigg Boss 8, Salman is estimated to have charged ₹5.5 crore per episode and for Bigg Boss 9, he increased his fees to ₹7-8 crore per episode. For season 10 of Bigg Boss, he took home ₹8 crore per episode,” the report said.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is slowly inching towards finale. It is being said that the grand finale will take place in the second week of January. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Contestants who battling in the show are — Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale.