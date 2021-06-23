Salman Khan’s Radhe collects Rs 1 lakh at box office till now

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on Eid, on May 13, 2021. Due to the second wave of coronavirus, the Prabhudeva directorial ended up releasing on the big screen only in the cities of Agartala and Dharmanagar.

It was released in three theatres in Agartala (SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema) and one in Dharmanagar (SSR Dharmanagar) where it managed to earned Rs. 63,248 in its first week.

However, from May 17, that is the fifth day of release, the city of Agartala went under a lockdown.

Then luckily on June 11, a few cinemas were allowed in certain districts of Maharashtra. Radhe got a release in Enjoy Drive-in cinema in Malegaon and Khinvasara Cineplex (formerly Apsara Cinema) in Aurangabad. From these theatres, the film collected Rs. 30,143 till now.

Later, Enjoy Drive-in cinema in Malegaon stopped screening Radhe, while Khinvasara Cineplex decided to continue playing it. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, it collected around Rs. 2,203 on Friday, Rs. 2,754 on Saturday and Rs. 6059 on Sunday.

Weekwise Radhe’s Box office collections

Week 1 in Tripura — Rs 63, 248

Week 2 in Malegaon and Aurangabad — Rs. 30,143

Week 3 in Aurangabad — Rs. 11,016

As per reports, the total 18-day collections now stand at Rs. 1,04,507. In other words, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally managed to cross the Rs. 1 lakh mark at the domestic box office.

More about Radhe

Apart from theatres, Radhe got released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on OTT platform ZEE5. The film will also be shown on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.