Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s Radhe earns only Rs 3,200 this week

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s film Radhe-Your Most Wanted, which got released only in three theatres across India, managed to earn Rs 3,200 this week. The Prabhudeva directorial ended up releasing on the big screen only in the cities of Agartala and Dharmanagar. It was released in three theatres in Agartala (SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema) and one in Dharmanagar (SSR Dharmanagar).

However, from Monday May 17, that is the fifth day of release, the city of Agartala went under a lockdown.

Radhe second week box office collection

According to Bollywood Hungama report, on Monday, Radhe collected around Rs. 1,155 while the earnings were the same on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film collected around Rs. 509. Again on Thursday, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’s collections were the same as on Wednesday.

Total box office collection

Inspite of night curfew in north-eastern states, Radhe managed to earn around Rs 60,000 in its opening week.

“Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai collected around Rs. 10,432 on Day 1. On Friday, it jumped to around Rs. 22,518. On Saturday, the collections were around Rs. 13,485 and on Sunday as well, the collections were in the same range as Day 3. The weekend collections stand at around Rs. 59,920. All these are approximate figures,” a trade expert informed the news portal.

So, as of now, the total box collections of Radhe in India are around Rs. 63,248.

More about Radhe

Apart from theatres, Radhe got released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on OTT platform ZEE5. The film will also be shown on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. This will give the audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.