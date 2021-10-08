Salman Khan’s Radhe gets re-released in theatres, earns Rs 40,000

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan-starrer Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on Eid in May this year. Makers had opted for the ‘Hybrid release’ which means the film was released both on digital platform and theatres owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

As the Prabhudeva directorial was released only in a few theatres across India, it failed to do well at box office. These theatres were SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema in Agartala and SSR Dharmanagar in Dharmanagar. After nearly a month, it was released in Maharashtra followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh etc.

#Radhe was re-released in SSR Cinemas, Tripura with daily 3 shows on 1 October. In its one week run movie collected 40K and 8K nett on Gandhi Janyanti with selling 300+ tickets. It has performed better than new releases. #SalmanKhan — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) October 8, 2021

Salman Khan from Radhe (Photo: Taran Adarsh Instagram)

Now, almost after five months, has been re-released in a theatre in Tripura from October 1 and fans have been flocking to the cinema halls to watch Bhaijaan’s starrer. According to Bollywood Hungama report, more than 300 tickets have been sold since its release. The movie will run till October 9.

“We are running 3 shows a day, at 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The film has been collecting around Rs. 6000-6500 daily and these are very good collections. On October 2, the film even collected nearly Rs. 8000.” He also added, “300+ tickets have been sold in 6 days. The film has collected Rs. 40,000 nett approximately till now this week,” Satadeep Saha, CEO of SSR Cinemas was quoted saying to the newsportal.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Bhaijaan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.