Salman Khan’s Shera is now Katrina Kaif’s bodyguard?

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie knot in a big fat wedding which will be taking place on December 9 in Rajasthan. Last week, a few reports suggested that Kat’s close friend Salman Khan and his family has not been invited for the wedding. This news was confirmed by Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma leaving many fans upset.

Though Bhaijaan may not be invited to Vicky and Katrina’s big day, reports are rife that his personal bodyguard Shera’s security team, Tiger Security will be guarding the big Bollywood wedding at Six Senses Fort.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly registered their wedding in Mumbai last weekend. Despite, thousands of speculations, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding. Katrina was even spotted visiting Vicky’s house on Sunday night. They are likely to arrive at their wedding destination by today evening i.e on December 6.