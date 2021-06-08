Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 makers face huge loss of 9 crore, here’s why

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the much-awaited films of Bollywood. The shooting of the action entertainer, which began earlier this year, is facing many hurdles. Just as the makers started the schedule, Katrina was found positive with COVID-19. Soon after, the Maharashtra government had imposed a lockdown in the state due to rise in the cases and the shoot was again halted.

Apart from this, the heavy rainfall in Mumbai due to Cyclone Tauktae had massively damaged the movie’s set which was built in Goregaon depicting Dubai market.

Makers to dismantle the set

Now, according to Times Of India report, the makers of Tiger 3 have decided to demolish the set which was constructed in March this year with the help of nearly 250-300 workers. They have decided to pull down the set this month and round 100-150 workers have been assigned to this task.

Due to this, the producers of Tiger 3 have incurred a whopping loss amounting to about Rs 8-9 crore.

After the Maharashtra government eases the lockdown restrictions in mid-June, YRF studio is going to be very cautious. YRF’s Chairman Aditya Chopra wants the entire crew of about 300 people to be vaccinated before the shoot resumes.

About Tiger 3

Speaking about Tiger 3, it is the third film in the Tiger franchise. The first part Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was directed by Kabir Khan and the second film, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Both the films minted good number at the box office. Audience and movie goers are expecting the same with Tiger 3 as well, which is tentatively scheduled to hit the screens in 2022.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will have Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist role.