Salman Khan’s TOP 16 films that earned Rs 100cr at box office

Mumbai: Salman Khan is a Bollywood actor known for his outsized roles and box-office success. He is one of India’s most popular actors, and his films frequently gross more than 100 crores at the box office. In fact, Salman Khan is the only actor in Bollywood who has had 16 films gross more than 100 crores. His latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan too managed to enter the club despite receiving poor ratings for the storyline and its songs. In this write-up, let’s take a closer look at his 100-crore-films and what makes them so popular. (Below box office collections are as per various media reports).

Salman Khan’s Movies That Earned Rs 100cr And More

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – A spy thriller film in which Salman portrayed a RAW agent. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 198.78 crore.

Dabangg 2 (2012) – A follow-up to the 2010 film Dabangg, in which Salman played Chulbul Pandey. The film grossed Rs. 155 crore at the box office.

Bodyguard (2011) – An action-comedy film in which Salman plays a bodyguard. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 148.86 crore.

Ready (2011) – A romantic comedy film in which Salman played a guy who helps people fall in love. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 120.82 crore.

Dabangg (2010) – A cop-drama film in which Salman portrayed Chulbul Pandey. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 141.24 crore.

Jai Ho (2014) – An action-drama film in which Salman portrayed an ex-army officer. The film grossed Rs. 116 crore at the box office.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – A drama film in which Salman played the role of a man who helps a young Pakistani girl. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 969.06 crore.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) – A family drama in which Salman portrayed a prince. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 431.37 crore.

Sultan (2016) – A sports drama film in which Salman played a wrestler. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 623.33 crore.

Tubelight (2017) – A historical-war drama film in which Salman played a character who is slow to grasp concepts. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 121.25 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – A spy thriller in which Salman played a RAW agent. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 565.1 crore.

Race 3 (2018) – An action-thriller film in which Salman portrayed a family man. The film grossed Rs. 303 crore at the box office.

Bharat (2019) – A drama film starring Salman as a man who witnesses India’s history. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 325.58 crore.

Dabangg 3 (2019) – A cop-drama film in which Salman portrayed Chulbul Pandey. At the box office, the film grossed Rs. 230.93 crore.

Kick (2014) – The story follows Devi Lal Singh (Salman Khan), a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor. At the box office, the film grossed Rs 402.85 crore.

Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan (2023) – A story about the younger siblings having to wait until their elder brother (Salman Khan) marries, but he’s getting older and still single. The film will soon cross the 100 crores mark.

Salman Khan’s 100-crore films reveal his star power and ability to draw audiences to theatres. Despite criticism for his casting choices and lack of versatility as an actor, Salman Khan has remained one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors, and his box office success only adds to his stardom.