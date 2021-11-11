Salman Khurshid’s book compares Hindutva to ISIS, BJP enraged

Veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s new book titled “Sunrise over Ayodhya” has already been enmeshed in criticism with an excerpt from Chapter six of the book comparing a “robust version of Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram.” In connection with the same, two Delhi lawyers Vivek Garg and Vineet Jindal have filed complaints with the Delhi Police against Salman Khurshid for allegedly defaming Hindutva.

The book revolves around the Supreme court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute and was launched on Wednesday in the presence of senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaram and Digvijay Singh.

Khurshid stated in his new book – “Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years,” the complaint said.

“This reflects the true mindset of Congress as they try to legitimize the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus. His statement printed in his book is itself self-explanatory and clearly discloses his commission of the cognizable offense. The language, intention of the said book authored by the alleged accused, is an open case of sedition, conspiracy to wage the war against India, promoting enmity between Hindus-Muslims, etc,” Garg’s complaint said.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vineet Jindal in his complaint said that the statement published in the said book is not only instigating and provoking but also stirring emotions among followers of the Hindu religion.

“Our constitution provides every citizen with the freedom of speech and expression but the misuse of this right is inexplicable when it threatens the honour and harmony of the country and provokes its citizens based on community and religion and threatens the security of the nation then it is considered as a grave offense. The contents of the statement made by the accused claim Hinduism to be equivalent to ISIS and Boko haram, which are terrorist groups. It is a quite aggravating and defamatory statement for the whole Hindu community and also questions their values and virtues about society. The equivalence of Hinduism to ISIS and Boko haram is perceived as a negative ideology Hindus have been following and Hinduism is violent, inhuman, and oppressive,” Jindal’s complaint read.

The accused by making the above-cited statement in his book has committed offenses under Sections 153,153A, 298, and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are cognizable offenses and very serious, the lawyer’s complaint stated.

How BJP leaders reacted to Salman Khurshid:

Leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including national convenor of the party’s IT cell Amit Malviya, National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Madhya Pradesh MLA Narottam Mishra.

Congress’s Salman Khurshid in his new book writes that Hindutva is similar to the jihadist Islamist groups like ISIS and Biko Haram.



What else can we expect from someone whose party coined the term Saffron terror just to draw equivalence with Islamic jihad, to get Muslim votes? pic.twitter.com/3OikNQJ3qt — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 10, 2021

While Malviya on Twitter used Salman Khurshid’s book as an example of intending to “draw Muslim votes”, Bhatia claimed that “Congress was weaving a web of hatred against Hindus like a spider.”

Narottam Mishra accused “Congress and the Gandhi family of fragmenting the country into various castes.”

There has been no reaction from Salman Khurshid as of yet.

(with ANI inputs)