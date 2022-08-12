Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage in New York; rushed to hospital

Chautauqua: Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed on stage on Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

The New York state police released a statement confirming that the author was stabbed on stage. The interviewer alongside Rushdie also sustained minor injuries.

The attacker was immediately restrained by the security forces. However, Rushdie’s condition still remains unknown.

Rushdie was escorted to the nearest hospital in a chopper by a medical team.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Salman Rushdie’s attacker was immediately restrained by security personnel (Photo: Twitter)

Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over USD 3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from USD 2.8 million to USD 3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was no evidence of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, Joseph Anton, about the fatwa.]

Award-winning novelist Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at event in New York pic.twitter.com/miguLipXbK — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) August 12, 2022

Salman Rushdie loaded onto Medevac. Very somber scene here at Chautauqua pic.twitter.com/c6E9LJth7O — Horatio Gates (@HoratioGates3) August 12, 2022

(With inputs from the News Desk)