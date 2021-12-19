Salman shakes a leg on ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ at wedding of politician Praful Patel’s son

Mumbai: A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shaking a leg with fellow stars Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty on the number ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ has been doing the rounds on social media.

The actors were seen dancing on the number at senior politician Praful Patel’s son’s wedding function in Jaipur on Saturday.

In the clip, the ‘Dabangg’ star looks dapper in a blue suit, Shilpa in a red ensemble and Anil in a black ‘achkan’ as they join Patel’s family on stage.

Salman is seen doing the hook dance steps and even blows a kiss.

Speaking about his upcoming slate of work, Salman is all set to shoot for the next instalment in the ‘Ek Tha Tiger franchise’ and Anil has wrapped up his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.