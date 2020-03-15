Salman shares throwback pic to wish Aamir

Mumbai: “Dabangg” star Salman Khan shared a throwback photograph to wish superstar Aamir Khan on his 55th birthday.

Salman on Saturday took to Twitter, where he shared an old image of himself along with Aamir.

He captioned it: “Happy birthday Laal Singh Chaddha @aamir_khan.”

Aamir turned 55 on Saturday. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Punjab.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood Classic “Forrest Gump”. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.