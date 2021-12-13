Salman to Alia: Celebs who are likely to miss Katrina-Vicky’s reception

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been painting the town with love ever since they got married. The couple tied the knot in a very lavish ceremony on December 9. Their dreamy and drool-worthy photos from the gala event have been ruling the internet.

Katrina-Vicky’s reception invite

A few latest reports that are surfacing online suggests that Vicky and Katrina will be hosting a grand wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai soon. Recently, Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani, shared the wedding reception invite that the couple is forwarding to their near and dear ones. While sharing a close look at the invite, the paparazzo wrote, “#vickykaushal #KatrinaKaif wedding reception invites have been sent out today #bigfatindianwedding”

While more details of the wedding reception are yet to be disclosed, a list of celebs who are likely to miss out on the function is going viral. The below list is given by Bollywood Life.

Celebs who are likely to miss out

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Priyanka Chopra

Varun Dhawan

John Abraham

Deepika Padukone

Harleen Sethi

However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Recently, the newlyweds sent a handwritten note to the ones who could not attend the wedding and promised to see them soon. A hamper and thoughtful ‘thank-you’ note were sent to their friends.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding photos

Vicky and Katrina managed to make for the most good looking couple at their wedding. The duo shared stunning photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies, sending the internet into a frenzy. Check them out below.