Salman to Sana: Celebs who are in awe of Falaknuma palace, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The royal Taj Falaknuma Palace here is undoubtedly one of the favourite places of most of the tinsel town stars. Who doesn’t want to experience the luxury that the nawabs enjoyed! We often see celebs visiting this place here for a holiday or some royal photoshoot or a big fat wedding. In this write-up, let’s have a look at all the celebrities who have visited this palace so far and were left completely awestruck with it’s beauty and hospitality!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had picked Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad to be the venue for his sister Arpita Khan‘s wedding with Aayush Sharma. It was reported that the Radhe actor spent Rs 2 crore just to book the entire plush hotel for just two days. Check out some of the photos here:

Exclusive pictures of Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma's wedding at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad #MegaKhanWedding pic.twitter.com/07kbYrErNC — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 20, 2014

Reportedly, Aamir Khan and Salim Khan sang Jumme Ki Raat at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's wedding last evening pic.twitter.com/brrvqN9lUM — Medha Shri Dahiya (@medhashri) November 19, 2014

Her work takes her around the globe, but a visit to Hyderabad seems to be special for Alia Bhatt. In 2015, Alia was spotted holidaying in Taj Falaknuma Palace. She was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, dad Mahesh Bhatt and mommy Soni Razdan. She was at the royal palace for two days and enjoyed every moment of her stay there.

Hyderabad bound!! Family holiday after 15 years at the Falaknuma Palace!!! @MaheshNBhatt @shaheenb @Soni_Razdan injured solider on her way!! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 25, 2015

Headingggg back home after the best 2 days !!! Shortest and sweetest holiday thank you @TajFalaknuma pic.twitter.com/pL6jPd5lPN — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 27, 2015

Timely and Timeless! Alia listening to the heartbeat of time at the Falaknuma Palace. pic.twitter.com/59NejxNA3b — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 27, 2015

Royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also smitten by the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Speaking to Outlook Traveller, Saif once said, “We were first considering that to be a wedding venue for us—but it was too far away for several of our guests. We both love the royal environment that engulfs you as soon as you enter the property.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Instagram)

In an interview with Economics Times, Saif had once described his trip to Falaknuma palace as one of the most luxurious moments of his life. He said, “I recently visited Hyderabad and stayed at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. We went to the dining room with 101 chairs and my colleague stood at the far end of the room, we couldn’t even hear each other talk. There is an Oriental and Turkish touch which I loved. I would recommend it to everyone. It is such a romantic place.”

Former actress Sana Khan recently visited the luxurious palace with her husband Mufti Anas. Taking to Instagram, Sana posted a series of pictures giving us a sneak-peek into the royal and lavish Taj Falaknuma Palace. She also shared a beautiful reel where the couple was seen arriving at the lavish palace in horse-drawn carriage. They were welcomed up the grand staircase into this five-star luxury hotel with a shower of rose petals.

Recently, Rumy Jafry’s daughter Alfia Jafry has tied the knot with Hyderabad based businessman Amir Mohammad Haq. The wedding ceremony took place on August 6 at Taj Falaknuma Palace. The nikaah ceremony was a grand affair with many celebrities such as Randhir Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Satish Kaushik, Ramesh Taurani, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Salma Agha and Sachin Pilgaonkar among others in attendance.