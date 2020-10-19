Sam Smith: I’ve always been non-binary

Los Angeles, Oct 19 : Singer Sam Smith, who has in the past come out as non-binary, has now opened up about how having body dysmorphia helped them understand their own body.

“I have always been non-binary, I have always felt the way I’ve felt, and just hearing other non-binary stories made me suddenly feel seen. As I started to address that, I started to address my gender and realised that I was holding myself to these ideals of how a man should look. I have girl’s thighs and I have girl breasts too. It started to awaken this conversation that had always been in the back of my mind,’ they said, of ‘coming out’ as non-binary in 2018,” Smith said, according to a dailymail.co.uk report.

In September, the singer urged everyone to refer to him as “they” and “them” instead of “he” and “him”.”Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to ‘they/them’ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” Smith had tweet.

Adding that he was “excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support” him, he had written that he had “been very nervous about announcing this”.

“I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now,” Smith had tweeted.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.