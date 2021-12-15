Samajwadi Party likely to win UP elections: journalist Zafar Agha

“Samajwadi Party is likely to win the next election in Uttar Pradesh (UP). As Muslims are unwilling to split their vote, they will vote for the party which can defeat Bharatiya Janat Party(BJP),” says Chief Editor of Quam ki Awaz, Zafar Agha.

A journalist by profession, Zafar Agha also founded thelka.com. Currently, Agha is working in Urdu Daily Quami Awaz, established by Indian President Jawaharlal Nehru.

Yesterday, in a discussion on Uttar Pradesh elections with Siasat, Zafar Agha said, “UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath belongs to the Thakur community and hence he has their backing. However, his tenure as CM in the last five years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, was an utter failure. Aside from medical negligence, there was no place to bury the deceased either.” he added.

He further argued that while UP elections were based on caste politics for the longest time, the BJP has turned it into a Hindu-Muslim fight. Prime Minister Modi is visiting UP frequently because he knows his chances of winning are slim.

Despite media reports, Agha claimed that BJP’s chances of winning are rather slim.

He said that in UP there are around 15% Muslims who will vote against Yogi, including the backward class, and Dalits. So there are chances that BJP will lose the election.

He argued that Priyanka Gandhi’s recent protest has helped Congress’s position which could improve over the next three months. As for AIMIM, Agha remarked that the likelihood of them winning is slim as the Muslim community is not going to divide their votes.