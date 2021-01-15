Samalkha MLA’s sons booked for fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 16 : Following a court order, a case of property fraud and criminal conspiracy has been registered against 15 people including Sikandar Singh alias Satish Chhokar and Vikas Kumar alias Vikas Chhokar, sons of sitting Samalkha (Panipat) MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar, at the Sushant Lok police station in Gurugram.

According to the FIR, the suspects had committed the fraud on the pretext of developing an ‘Affordable Housing Project’ under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U) on 10 acres of land at Sector-68 Badshahpur in Gurugram.

The complainant Neeraj Chaudhary in his complaint said that Sikandar had approached him with an offer to invest in the PMAY-U and after much discussion he had accepted the proposal.

“To develop the project the duo had formed a company M/s D S Estate and Construction in March 2016. At that time the complainant had deposited Rs 6.70 crore. Thereafter, the complainant had signed an agreement to buy 10 acres of land in Sector-68 Badshahpur through M/s Mohan Investment Company.

To buy this land, Sikandar had entered into an agreement with Ranjit including Dalchand, Shakuntala, Lakshmi, all residents of Badshahpur. To develop this project on this land, Sikandar formed a firm named M/s Sai Aaina Farms Private Limited. Sikandar, his brother Vikas and 10 others were claimed promoters/directors while two of them were account officers in this fake company,” the complaint stated in the FIR.

Later the suspects had applied for a license to the city planner department. Out of the outstanding amount, Sikandar had to deposit Rs 3.87 crore bank guarantees in the name of internal and external development fee.

Thereafter, the complainant came to know that the documents for the purchase of land along with the company set up for the project were fake. Not only this, the bank guarantee given to the department is also fake.

The complainant also alleged that despite taking up the matter to the police and officials of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department, he was not given any assistance.

The complainant stated in his complaint that including these suspects, some other officials of the district town and country planning were also involved in the fraud.

Despite several phone calls the MLA and his sons were not available for comments.

“A case in this regard was filed on the court’s order. We will go through the facts in the FIR. Further action will be initiated as per the law,” said Inspector Bijender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Sushant Lok Police station.

