Samantha Akkineni: Gardening is a game changer

Hyderabad: Southern star Samantha Akkineni has shared a note on the importance of gardening, saying that planting seed can bring a change.

Samantha took to Instagram to share the note, while explaining how it can help all of us in the future.

“Gardening is a game changer . Planting a seed can bring change . “Eat Healthy” we hear this far too many times … but I am telling you “Grow Healthy” is even more simpler,” she began.

The actress continued: “All it takes is a little time and a little effort . And since 2020 still needs us to ‘Stay home and stay safe a I think we can manage . Change any unused space in your home into an edible garden . Your terrace , balcony , window sill etc… over the next few weeks let’s grow together, share our experiences, learn from our mistakes and by the end of it be proud that we can feed ourselves . And god forbid if there is ever another lockdown we will not be the ones running to the store panic buying .. because in the words of Ron Finley we would be ‘Gangsta Gardeners’ by then … so who’s with me … #GrowWithMe.”

At the moment, Samantha is using her time by gardening and making healthy food.

Recently, Samantha doled out tips on self-care.

With a black-and-white picture of herself she posted on Instagram, Samantha wrote: “We wake up early. Meditate. Positive thoughts. Take that apple cider vinegar. Cleanse both body and mind. Pamper self with long skin care routine. Exercise. Hydrate. More positive thoughts and game face on you.”

Samantha is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

She will next be seen in “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.