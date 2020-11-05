Samantha Akkineni is ‘feeling good’

Hyderabad, Nov 5 : South star Samantha Akkineni seems in a happy mood, going by her latest social media post.

Samantha posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in all white, holding a tree and smiling at the camera. The image has “Feeling good” written on it.

For caption, Samantha chose a sun emoji.

Samantha’s fan count on Instagram crossed 13 million last month. She shared the news with a picture and thanked all her fans.

The actress, who is married to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, is all set to make her digital debut with season two of “The Family Man”, a show that revolves around a seemingly simple middle-class man (played by Manoj Bajpayee) who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balance his family life, along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

The upcoming season will also feature Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

Source: IANS

