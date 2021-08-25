Samantha Akkineni plans to take break from acting!

Mumbai: One of the most sought-after actresses down South, Samantha Akkineni has successfully carved a niche for herself in the film industry. She made her acting debut with Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, and since then, there has been no looking back. Samantha has a number of hits in her kitty and has been winning the hearts of the audiences with every powerful performance on the big screen.

Now, in her latest interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha Akkineni, who has been continuously working for 11 years now, said that she needs break for a month or two. She also revealed that a long vacay is on cards for her.

She said, “I just want to take a break for a month or two…I’m feeling a little burnt out now.” Asked if she has planned for any holiday destination, the actress replied, “I haven’t decided which place yet but definitely holiday is on cards.”

Samantha recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal in Pondicherry. She was last seen in The Family Man 2 along with Manoj Bajpayee.