Samantha Akkineni shares an ‘ordinary’ post

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 4th August 2020 5:27 am IST
Samantha Akkineni shares an 'ordinary' post

Hyderabad, Aug 3 : Southern star Samantha Akkineni has shared some words of wisdom on how to be extraordinary in a new social media post.

Samantha took to Instagram, where she posted a black-and-white picture of herself. In the image, Samantha’s back is towards the camera. She is seen dressed in a long cotton dress.

“Become consciously ordinary. So ordinary that you become extraordinary,” she wrote alongside the image.

Samantha is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

She will next be seen in “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close