Samantha Akkineni’s weekend therapy: 108 Surya Namaskars

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th September 2020 7:36 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 12 : Southern star Samantha Akkineni has shared that she has started the weekend by doing 108 Surya Namaskars.

Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share a picture after her workout session, and exclaimed that it was a good start.

“Good start to the weekend… surya namaskar 108 times,” she wrote with the image.

A while back, Samantha sent netizens into a frenzy when she shared a picture with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, in which they were trying out a few touch yoga poses including the headstand and a complex body balance.

The actress has also been using her social media to share about her gardening and diet routine.

Samantha is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

Soon, she will be seen in the second part of “The Family Man”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

