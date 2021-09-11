Samantha becomes mom again as she welcomes home ‘Saasha’ [Photos]

Hyderabad: One of the most celebrated actors down south Samantha Akkineni’s love for nature and animals is quite evident for all. Her Instagram handle proves the fact. Many of her social media posts are related to gardening or are about animals. But the actor seems to like dogs even more and consider them as her family.

Samantha recently bought home her fur baby Hash a new furry sibling called Saasha. The Family Man 2 actress introduced the little pet dog to her fans and followers on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote of how she can’t drink her coffee in peace these days because the new pup needs all her attention.

She wrote, “Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am..but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now..only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house..and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough. Say hello to SAASHA #pitbullsofinstagram #HashandSaasha #brotherandsister #itsgoingtobeaparty.

Her friends from the industry chimmed to the comments section and poured love. Dia Mirza, who recently became a mom empathised, “Babies pee a – lotttttt but what a cutie!!!!!!”.

Lakshmi Manchu who wrote, “Congrats on becoming a mom again… pitbull huh. Big ones yo! Happy pee cleaning for a few months to come.. I just got the red room carpet double cleaned cos Lola doesn’t believing in going out to do her business. Fingers crossed she won’t do it now!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha was last seen in The Family Man 2 opposite Manoj Bajpayee. She will soon be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakunthalam with Dev Mohan and Allu Arha in prominent toles.