Samantha denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya’s relationship

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has taken to Twitter to clarify a recent report that claimed she commented on her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumours with actress Shobhita Dhulipala. The report was based on an old photograph of the couple in London, in which Chaitanya posed with a chef and Shobhita sat at a table behind them.

Samantha took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to a report. “I never said this!!” she wrote on social media.

Popular Telugu news portal Great Andhra earlier quoted Samantha saying, “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behavior and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone,”.

Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, whom she divorced in October 2021 after four years of marriage. They have stated that their friendship of over a decade will always hold a special place in their hearts, and they have asked their fans and the media to stand by them during this difficult time.

Samantha is keeping herself busy with her upcoming projects despite her turmoil. She will star alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian remake of Citadel, she also appears alongside Dev Mohan in Gunasekhar’s ‘Shaakuntalam’, which is set to be released on April 14 in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. She will also be seen in the upcoming romantic film Khusi, opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha’s denial of the rumors surrounding her ex-husband’s love life has put an end to the speculation, and her fans are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming projects.