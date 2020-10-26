Samantha getting paid more than Nagarjuna to host Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha turned host for the ongoing Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, which is currently being aired on Star Maa. She replaced her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni who left the show for a few weeks as he is busy in shooting for his much-anticipated upcoming film, Wild Dog in Manali.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 new host

Samantha was seen hosting the Dusshera special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 on Sunday, October 25.

A video of Samantha making a grand entry as the guest host has been shared by Star Maa’s official Twitter handle, and Samantha has also shared the same on her Twitter space. In the video, Samantha can be seen in a bright red saree and paired it with an ethnic choker.

Nagarjuna was supposed to join the sets of the reality show in the weekend. However, due to logistic and date issues, the actor couldn’t travel back to Hyderabad. The makers have asked Samantha if she could host the show and fill in her father-in-law’s place for a couple of weeks.

Samantha Akkineni’s remuneration

The new host of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Samantha Akkineni has signed the lucrative contract, reportedly for three weeks until Nagarjuna will bounce back to the show. As per latest reports, she is being paid Rs 2.1 crore to host the weekend episodes of the reality show for three weeks.

The whopping remuneration of Samantha is higher than that of her father-in-law Nagarjuna’s fee which is 8 crore for the whole season.

Nagarjuna exits Bigg Boss

Nagarjuna’s recent post on Twitter also confirmed that he will not be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for few weeks. He shared a video of himself from Himalayas where he is shooting for Wild Dog. In the video, Nagarjuna said, “I am here 13,000 ft above sea level. I’ve come here for Wild Dog shooting and it’s going really well. We will complete this schedule in 21 days. After seven months, I’ve come to a place like this and I am happy about. Until then see you soon.”