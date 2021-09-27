Samantha goes cycling on Hyderabad streets [Video]

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to enjoy the rainy day and her latest Instagram video proves it. The Family Man 2 actress kick-started her Monday morning on a joyful note as she went on a cycle ride here with many para cyclists whom she called as ‘best company’.

Sharing the video of same on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Riding in the rain with the best company.” The video begins with the actress and her friends enjoying a cycling session in the rain. The clip also shows the group completing a stretch on their cycles as the camera records their high-intensity routine.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha also shared a couple of photos where she informed her fans that she rode for 21 kms but has an aim to complete 100 kms. “100 kms I am coming for you,” she wrote. She also titled the whole experience as “unbreakable” and finally, shared a happy picture of herself expressing that she supports para sports.

Samantha, who is an avid social media user, on Sunday shared a picture of her two dogs, Hash and Saasha, with a heartwarming note. “Never thought I would see this so soon. You teach me something new every day my darling boy, Hash. From being possessive and antisocial with other dogs to this perfect big brother in no time. You are my blessing,” her caption read.

The actress is currently making headlines for her divorce rumours with husband Naga Chaitanya. It all started when she dropped the surname ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She was last seen in The Family Man 2 along with Manoj Bajpayee.