Samantha hits 10 million Instagram followers, donates to NGOs

Hyderabad: South star Samantha Akkineni has amassed 10 million followers mark on Instagram and she would be donating to ten NGOs to celebrate the occasion.

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and said she is following the footsteps of Hollywood star Natalie Portman, who donated to seven NGOs after touching seven million followers on Instagram.

“Yay 10 million… taking a cue from the gorgeous Natalie Portman. I have donated to 10 amazing NGO’s in honour of my big ten million family. love you (sic),” Samantha wrote.

The actor, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu industry for nearly a decade, will next be seen on season two of Amazon Prime Video series “The Family Man”.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the drama-thriller features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi, among others.

Source: PTI

