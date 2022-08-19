Samantha-Mahesh Babu: Hyderabadi stars who own fashion brands

Hyderabad: In the past few years, Tollywood stars have been flourishing in India and does not seem to stop anytime soon. They have not only banked on their acting careers but have ventured into several side businesses that are proving to be profitable to them.

Earlier we had given a list of Telugu actors like Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, and Nagarjuna who have found success in eateries of several kinds. In this report, we are going to give a compilation of actors who have followed their passion for fashion and ventured into the world of the style business.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

1. The Humbl Co. by Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu aka the ‘Prince of Tollywood’ started The Humbl Co. inspired by his values of simplicity and humility. The menswear fashion brand features easy-to-wear clothing for men of all ages and classics such as casual shirts, caps, denim, jackets, chinos, and essential T-shirts.

Also Read Hyderabadis make it to 100 Most Beautiful Faces global list

2. Rowdy You by Vijay Deverakonda

In 2018, Vijay Deverakonda became the first Tollywood star to start his own fashion brand called Rowdy You. Targeted at youth and kids, Rowdy You makes shirts, tees, sweatshirts, kurtas, jackets, hoodies, joggers, sneakers, caps, and belts.

3. Saaki by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In 2020, Tollywood’s sweetheart Samantha stepped foot into the clothing business and started her line called ‘Saaki’. Saaki is a fashion store for women which offers a wide range of ethnic and fashion wear clothing.

4. Goomfy by Payal Rajput

Following Samantha, Tollywood diva Payal Rajput too started her fashion brand called ‘Goomfy’ in 2020. She personally designed some clothes for her brand, making them special for her fans. The brand offers a range of quirky tees and hoodies for men, women, and kids.

5. Villain by Yash

While not exactly a fashion brand, KGF fame Yash’s brand called ‘Villain’ features perfumes, belts, boxers, hoodies, and customized combos for gifting as well.