Samantha missing from Akkineni family frame amid divorce rumours

Mumbai: Actress Samantha has been creating headlines lately for many reasons including personal life. There have been many speculations of her marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya being in trouble.

It all started after Samantha removed the surname Akkineni from her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She changed her social media profile name to ‘S’ and soon many started speculating that all is not well between her and Naga Chaitanya.

Few media reports also suggested that the couple is not staying together and Naga Chaitanya isn’t responding well to directors and producers citing personal issues.

Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrated his 62nd birthday on Sunday (August 29). Amala Akkineni, Akhil, and Naga Chaitanya spent the whole day with the actor. But, Samantha was missing from the celebration. Her absence added much required fuel to the ongoing rumours regarding ‘all is not well’ between the couple.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Samantha was asked about the situation that made her drop her last name. Reacting to it, she smiled and said that she will only respond to gossips and rumours when she feels like.

She said, “Like everyone else, I am entitled to my own opinion, and I am not someone who loses my mind in the face of a controversy.”

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the sets of the 2010 Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave and since then, they have been together. They got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. The couple followed both Hindu and Christian weddings in Goa in October 2017.

In terms of work, Samantha recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal in Pondicherry. She was last seen in The Family Man 2 along with Manoj Bajpayee.