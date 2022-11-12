Samantha, Naga Chaitanya movie on cards?

Hyderabad: Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, one of most loved both on-screen and off-screen couples, left fans heartbroken in October 2021 when they announced their divorce. They have given some pretty big hits like ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, ‘Autonagar Surya’, ‘Majili’, and ‘Oh! Baby’, to name a few and fans are hopeful to see them together on-screen again. And now, it seems like the wait is over!

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are going work together again. “They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally,” a source informed the newsportal.

Social media is also abuzz with the news of Sam and Chays reunion. However, an official announcement is still awaited. If the reports turn out to be true, this is surely going to rejoice the ex-couple’s fans.

Samantha had graced Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7‘ along with Akshay Kumar where she also opened up about her current dynamics with her ex-husband by saying “if they are in a room together, sharp objects must be hidden as of now, there are hard feelings”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been hitting the headlines lately for her health condition. Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed that she is suffering from an auto-immune disease called Myositis.

On the work front, Sam’s action-packed movie Yashodha got released on Friday, November 12. She has been receiving a lot love and appreciation from both audience and critics. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha which marked hia Bollywood debut.