Samantha, Naga Chaitanya’s marriage hit by troubled waters?

Mumbai: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya who tied knot in October 2017, are one of the adorable and powerful couples of Tollywood. Popularly addressed as ChaySam by their fans, they never fail to give major couple goals. However, ever since Samantha removed the surname Akkineni from her Twitter and Instagram, speculations about troubles in their marriage started sprouting among fan circles and media.

On July 31st, Samantha left many puzzled as she changed her name on social media. From Samantha Akkineni, she changed it to just ‘S’. What made her drop her surname Akkineni?

In her recent interview, the actress was asked about the same where she remained tight-lipped and refrained her from disclosing the reason. “I will respond to any controversy or a troll only when I want to talk about it, but not when people ask me.” She further stated that she does not want to react to anything and have any sort of conflicts. She was quoted saying, “I don’t want to react to any of those things. I don’t like conflicts. Like how anyone is entitled to their own opinion of things, even I’m entitled to mine.”

A report in Great Andhra said that even Naga Chaitanya is not in the best of his moods and said to be avoiding producers and directors calls citing family issues.

However, nothing is known and there is no official word on it yet. Even fans are not convinced with the gossip monger’s words as Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are know to be the IT couple of T-town. So, let’s just wait for the truth and hope the couple settle down their issues if they have any and live happily!