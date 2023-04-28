Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns bride again!

Mumbai: Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans are going gaga over her latest look. She has turned bride for a new advertisement campaign for Pepsi, and the ad is breaking stereotypes in a big way. In the ad, Samantha is seen donning a traditional bridal look, but what makes the ad unique is Sam’s bold statement about women’s empowerment. In the ad, Samantha talks about the importance of women being able to marry at their own will, return from work as per their own timings, and act in films without any restrictions.

Sharing the ad on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Duniya kheechegi neeche, but you got to rise up baby!” which roughly translates to “The world will bring you down, but you have to rise up, baby!” Check it out below.

Samantha is celebrating her 36th birthday today. She is one of the leading actresses in India who enjoys a huge fan base all across the nation. Whether it’s her sizzling hot dance number “OO Antava,” her intense portrayal in “The Family Man,” or her action-packed avatar in “Yashoda,” she has proved time and again that she is a versatile actor capable of delivering exceptional performances in any role.

Besides Citadel, Samantha is also gearing up for the release of Kushi which co-stars Vijay Deverakonda.