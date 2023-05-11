Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears abaya, offers namaz – viral pics

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s most awaited upcoming movie Kushi, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, has been making waves in the industry ever since its announcement. The first song from the movie ‘Na Roja Nuvve’ was released on Vijay’s birthday on May 9, and it has become the talk of the town. The reason behind this is Samantha’s Muslim character in the song, where she is seen wearing an abaya and offering namaz.

Samantha’s character in the song has become viral on social media, and fans are praising her for her performance and the way she has portrayed the character. In the song, Samantha is seen playing a Muslim girl, and she has nailed the look with her stellar performance.

What has caught the attention of the audience is the fact that Samantha is seen offering namaz in the song. Check out some of stills from the song below that are surfacing on social media.

Image Source: Saregama Telugu YouTube

Speaking more about the movie, Kushi is directed by the talented director Shiva Nirvana. It is a rom-com and the pan-Indian movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.