Samantha said ‘NO’ to work with Shah Rukh Khan?

Hyderabad: Weeks after announcing her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, south actress Samantha has finally bounced back to the work. Recently, she announced two bilingual films back-to-back. Now, it is being speculated that the actress has rejected a movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

If the reports which are surfacing online are to be believed, Samantha was the first choice for SRK’s upcoming movie with Atlee. However, the Family Man 2 actress turned down the offer as she was reportedly planning to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya. It is to be noted that Samantha has earlier worked with Atlee in two Tamil movies — Theri and Mersal.

After Samantha’s rejection, the movie, which is tentatively titled ‘Lion’, went to another south diva Nayanthara. She has already started shooting for the film in Mumbai.

However, there is no official word on it yet.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya made a public announcement regarding their divorce on October 2. The couple ended four years of their marriage due to irreconcilable differences. They tied the knot in October 2017.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha has Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, has also delayed shooting for Atlee’s film due to his son Aryan’s arrest in a drug bust on a cruise ship. He also has Pathan in his kitty.