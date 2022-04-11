Samantha shifts to Mumbai, moves out of her Hyderabad home?

Samantha will be next seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal along with Nayanthara

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 11th April 2022 3:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing a lot of headlines these days for both personal and professional sides. A few months ago, it was rumoured that the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Family Man 2, is shifting her base to Mumbai permanently. However, she quashed all the rumours and said that nothing as such is happening as ‘Hyderabad will always remain her first home’.

And now, according to latest developments, Samantha is actually planning to move to Mumbai. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggest that the actress is looking to pursue her career in Hindi film industry. “She was looking at a career in Hyderabad. However, the offers in Telugu cinema are not all that challenging,” a source told the news portal.

According to a report in Great Andhra, Sam is currently on a hunt for a home in Mumbai. She has also hired a new manager in Mumbai to handle her assignments. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

On the professional front, Samantha will be next seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal along with Nayanthara. She also has Yashodha and Shakuntalam. Sam is set to make her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love, a Philip John directorial.

