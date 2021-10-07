Samantha talks about ‘old love’- Viral post

Hyderabad: Days after announcing her separation with Naga Chaitanya, south diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her first social media post where she spoke about ‘old love’ and ‘sound of melancholic echo’. Taking to Instagram, the Family Man 2 actress shared a photo where is seen posing artistically in a contemporary white dress against a low light and dim background.

Samantha’s caption read: “Songs of old love – sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images . Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys.”

The actor had announced her separation from Naga on Saturday and disabled comments on her post. Her official statement read: “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. The couple’s separation rumours gained momentum when Samantha dropped the ‘Akkineni’ surname from her social media accounts.