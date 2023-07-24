Samantha’s Bali diaries: Price of her expensive outfit is…

Hyderabad: Tollywood diva Samantha is off from her work but she is making headlines with her social media posts. In her most latest Instagram post, she looked effortlessly stylish in an olive Cult Gaia Cameron knit dress while she was enjoying her vacation in Bali. The actress has completed all of her professional commitments and is currently on a very relaxing and rejuvenating break.

Samantha surprised her admirers by sharing peeks of her Bali adventure and guiding everyone through her new makeover (haircut), which was recently seen in her Instagram Reels. In the same stunning gown, the actress was spotted exuding positivity and elegance, winning the hearts of her followers.

The Cult Gaia Cameron knit dress is priced at Rs 37,710 for fashion fans who desire to imitate Samantha’s style.

Fans eagerly await more peeks of her beautiful vacation through Sam’s social media postings as she enjoys her well-deserved rest.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Kushi and an upcoming Bollywood web series, Citadel.