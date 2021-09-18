Samantha’s firm reply to reporter on divorce rumours at Tirupati temple goes viral [Video]

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines for her divorce rumours with husband-actor Naga Chaitanya for quite sometime now. There has been a never-ending spree of speculative news, some outright fake and some backed with unnamed, inside sources regarding

the trouble in their marriage.

Amid this, Samantha took some time out for solace and visited Tirumala Balaji Temple on Saturday morning. The actress looked serene and beautiful in traditional Indian wear. She was seen walking along guarded by her security when a reporter who was following her inside the temple asked questions regarding her divorce rumours.

Irked by this question, Samantha, who has been keeping mum about the rumours so far, decided to reply firmly. In a video that is being circulated online, she said, “Gudiki Vacchi Buddhunda?” which roughly in English means, “Do you have some sense asking such questions in being in temple.”

Watch the video below:

Well, fan’s are in awe of the way Samantha gave punchy respond to the media personnel instead of staying quite and ignoring it. A section of netizens are even supporting her reply and are condemning the way media asks such personal questions in the public.

In terms of work, Samantha recently wrapped up the latest schedule of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Puducherry. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. Samantha also has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam in the pipeline. She was last seen in The Family Man 2 alongside Manoj Bajpayee.