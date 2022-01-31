Samantha’s first look from ‘Shakuntalam’ to be out soon

Hyderabad: Actress Samantha’s upcoming mythology-based movie ‘Shakuntalam’, which is directed by Gunasekhar is in its final leg of the post-production phase now.

Producer Neelima Guna, who had a chat with her Instagram followers on Sunday, revealed that there are a series of updates coming up, one of which is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first look poster.

Neelima had a chat with her Instagram fans, who had asked her for an update on Samantha’s first look poster, to which she replied, “Very soon.”

“We have plans to release a series of updates. We can’t wait to show off Samantha’s first look from the movie,” she wrote.

When quizzed about the ‘Shakuntalam’ release date, she said that the magnum opus will be released soon this year. The young producer also announced that the ‘Shakuntalam’ team has planned to release the first single from the movie.

“We are working to release the first single soon,” she added.

“The first look will be out first. Other updates will follow,” Neelima’s message said.

As one of Samantha’s fans asked Neelima to describe Samantha, she wrote, “Beautiful, hardworking, resilient, passionate and an absolutely brilliant actor — our Shakuntala.”

‘Shakuntalam’ is expected to be released soon, as the post-production work is going on at a high pace.

Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun’s six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Kabir Duhan Singh will play King Asura.