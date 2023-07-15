Samantha’s health condition deteriorates again: Reports

Hyderabad: In an unexpected turn of events, popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s health has reportedly resurfaced, necessitating immediate medical attention. After buzz around her alleged decision to take a year off from acting, recent reports indicate that her condition has worsened, and she requires immediate treatment.

Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition in 2022. Shen has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including a high-profile divorce with ex Naga Chaitanya and dealing with online trolls.

Samantha On 6 Months Break

As per latest report in Zoom TV, Samantha has decided to take a six-month hiatus from her professional obligations, beginning in July, in order to focus on her recovery. A source closes her made it clear that she is not taking a year break but only six months.

According to sources, Samantha’s health requires immediate attention, and she is fully committed to healing herself, no matter how long it takes. She intends to pursue a focused remedial routine and attend necessary treatment and therapy sessions.

Although specifics about her treatment have not been revealed, Samantha is expected to travel to the United States for her primary treatment and may also visit South Korea as part of her medical journey. She has earlier said that she took hyperbaric therapy for her condition earlier this year and is still taking the sessions.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans and well-wishers are undoubtedly concerned about her health, and they eagerly await positive updates.

On the professional front, she has two projects in her kitty –Kushi and Citadel Hindi remake.