Samantha’s new home in Financial District, Hyderabad is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Tollywood has always been a lucrative business in India, with its films being watched by millions of people around the world. However, in recent years, the industry has not limited itself to just producing movies. Many Tollywood celebrities have also diversified into other businesses, with real estate being a popular choice. One such celebrity is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been making headlines for her recent purchase of a new property in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The news has generated a lot of buzz among her fans and followers, who are eager to know more about her latest investment in the real estate market.

According to latest report in Economic Times, Samantha bought herself a breathtaking duplex apartment in Financial District, one of the prime locations in Hyderabad for a whopping amount of Rs. 7.8 crore! The luxurious property is located in Jayabheri Orange County, a well-known gated community in Nanakramguda.

This magnificent duplex is spread across the 13th and 14th floors and boasts a sprawling 7,944 square feet of super-built-up area, offering a breathtaking view of the city’s skyline.

As per the report, the stunning abode has an exquisite design that seamlessly blends modernity and timeless elegance. From the moment you walk in, you will be greeted by an unparalleled ambiance of luxury and sophistication. The spacious living areas are flooded with natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere ideal for relaxing and entertaining.

Apart from this, Samantha also owns a lavish multi-crore house in Jubilee Hills where she currently resides. It is reportedly worth Rs 100cr!

On the work front, Samantha plans to get back on track with her upcoming Tollywood film ‘Kushi,’ which she will co-star in with Vijay Deverekonda. She will also appear alongside Varn Dawan in the Amazon web series ‘Citadel’ in Bollywood.