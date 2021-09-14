Samantha’s tweet on Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Love Story’ adds fuel to divorce rumours

Hyderabad: Rumours of south’s star couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce have been doing rounds for a while now. However, neither the couple nor anyone from their families have come forward to openly deny or confirm if their marriage has hit by the troubled waters or not.

Amid the never ending spree of speculations, Samantha on Monday, took to her Twitter to wish Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi for their upcoming Tollywood movie ‘Love Story’. Usually, Samantha’s way of promoting Chaitanya’s project is quite different all the time, in a big way. She doesn’t stop heaping praises on him.

But this time, Samantha didn’t even mention him in her tweet and tagged only her friend Sai Pallavi, adding more fuel to the rumours. She wrote, “WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92.. #LoveStoryTrailer”. In a response to it, Chaitanya wrote, “Thanks Sam.”

While a section of their fans became restless with Twitter exchange between the couple, others celebrated as they took the couple’s gesture for each other as their way to put divorce rumours to rest.

“You both plss plss be happy. You’ll break all our hearts otherwise. You guys are love and anything against it will feel personal,” a fan commented on her post. Another user commented, “What is happening here. Chay gurinchi okka word cheppaledu.”

“This is enough to stop the nuisance,” read one comment. “Nothing happened. Wife and husband safe,” wrote another Twitter user.

All these rumours started sprouting among fan circles and media, ever since Samantha removed the surname Akkineni from her Twitter and Instagram. According to report in Great Andhra, Samantha and Naga have been living separately for a while now and already began the divorce proceedings in the court. However, the couple and their familes are preferring to remain tight-lipped about the rumours.

In terms of work, Samantha was last seen in The Family Man season 2. She will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has Love Story, Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha and Bangarraju.