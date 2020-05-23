Samaritans from Youngistan foundation felicitated by VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in association with Cyberabad Police has played a vital role is relief activities during the COVID-19 Pandemic situation. About 225 Volunteers form SCSC have taken part since the day of lock down started and served almost 10 lakhs plus people in need.

With a sign of respect to all the Volunteers joined hands with SCSC and Cyberabad Police during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Commisioner Of Police, Cyberabad Sri. V C Sajjanar, IPS, in presence of SCSC has felicitated all the 200 plus volunteers on 23rd May, 2020.

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, V C Sajjanar, said the support of the Volunteers of SCSC, Robin Hood, Youngistan, etc., is enormous and he thanked all the volunteers. CP praised the activities and efforts made by the SCSC for standing with us like a pillar of strength for the Police department & IT Industry. SCSC had made a Mark in Cyberabad he added.

The SCSC organized the volunteers within short time and has done a magnificent work. He thanked all the volunteers who have supported during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He thanked all the volunteers by name for the passion and dedication they have shown by joining hands with SCSC and Cyberabad Police in taking up the relief activities. He made a special mention of the Secretariat team who worked day & night during the crisis time.

SCSC has played a vital role and worked along with the Cyberabad Police in ensuring of the smooth functioning of the IT Business, Traffic Control, Donating Meals, Groceries, Masks, Sanitary, Soaps, Energy food, Energy Drinks, Vitamin Tables, Blood Donation, Emergency Medical Services, etc.,

In a humanitarian move, Cyberabad Police have started serving the street dogs in association with SCSC, PFA (People For Animal), HSI(Human Society International) and AWCS (Animal Warrior Conservation Society).

As a part of the initiative, the stake holders have decided to feed around 2000 street dogs daily in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. Not only this, 300 pots have been purchased which would be placed in different parts of the region and would be filled with water for the street dogs.

Society for Cyberabad Security Council General Secretary, Mr. Krishna Yedula has praised the passion of all the Volunteers who have worked day and night for more than 60 days.

Relief activities

Set up of COVID-19 Control Room along with Cyberabad Police and supporting the needy 24×7.

200 Plus SCSC Volunteers have been working very cloØsely with our COVID-19 Control Room and serving the needy

SCSC facilitated distribution of 8,00,000 People with Meals

Distributed 1,00,000 plus grocery packs to the migrant labor,tribes, orphan homes, old age homes, etc

Launched and supported EmeØrgency Ambulance Services 13 ambulances serving 24×7

Organized Blood Donation Camps for Thalassemia Patients

Supported the Police on Ground with 150 plus Security Guards

Distributing the Sanitization equipments like – Sanitizers, Gloves, Masks,Ø Soaps, etc., to the front line Covid-19 warriors working on ground, People in slums, Govt., Hospitals viz; Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital, etc., who are testing and treating the COVID-19 suspected people.

Now, we are feeding the Migrant laborers who are going to their hometowns by train, etc. With a sign of respect to all the Volunteers joined hands with SCSC and Cyberabad Police during the COVID-19 Pandemic, SCSC has felicitated all the 200 plus volunteers with Certificates of Appreciation.

The participants in the programme were Commissioner Of Police, Cyberabad V C Sajjanar, SCSC General Secretary, Mr. Krishna Yedula, SCSC Jt. Secretary Venkat Tankasala, ADCP Traffic Praveen Kumar, IT Inspector Ravindraprasad, Traffic volunteers, and Others participated.

